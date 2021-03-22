Bossip Video

Florida–of all places–is appalled by the behavior of spring breakers on South Beach, leading to a state of emergency being called.

Last year, spring break was ruined thanks to the coronavirus and the much-needed Stay-At-Home orders. Many college students lost the chance to attend their last spring break and graduate and freshmen missed their first spring break along with their first full year on campus.

Fast forward to now, and with Florida promoting themselves as a state that isn’t afraid of COVID-19, all those people who’ve been stuck in the house for a year flocked to South Beach. According to the Washington Post, South Beach Miami has had a change of heart and doesn’t want people to come visit and enjoy their relaxed COVID protocols.

Chaotic scene played out the first night police enforced a curfew in response to an “overwhelming” volume of spring break visitors. City officials had declared a state of emergency earlier that day, pointing to several instances in which crowds of partyers turned disruptive and violent.

During an emergency meeting on Sunday, city commissioners voted to extend emergency orders imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district and limiting access to causeways leading to the island city. The measures are now set to continue Thursday to Sunday until April 11, the end of the spring break period.

Miami Beach is not built for the chaos like Panama City Beach. Twerking on cars, skipping out on dinner checks, fighting and all those types of Spring Break events are normal in Panama City, but it seems Miami Beach wants no parts. If you want to visit South Beach, you might want to wait until at least May.