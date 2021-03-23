Multiple companies have come out to announce they are cutting ties with YouTuber David Dobrik and his content-making group, The Vlog Squad, following allegations of misconduct from various sources.
This situation has been bubbling for years now, but everything came to a head on March 16th, when Business Insider published an interview with an anonymous woman who appeared in a Vlog Squad video in 2018. This woman alleged that David Dobrik filmed her entering a room with Dom Zeglaitis, a former member of the Vlog Squad, where she was then involved in a threesome.
The woman claims she was too drunk to give consent at the time, going on to say Zeglaitis raped her. The clip of this incident was reportedly included in a video uploaded to Dobrik’s Youtube channel, though he ended up deleting it from the platform once the woman asked a few months later.
While Youtuber Trisha Paytas–who used to date another member of The Vlog Squad–has been speaking out about the negativity surrounding their dynamic for years, it seemed like Dobrik was never going to face any real repercussions. But now, things are going downhill for the Youtuber.
Over the weekend, brands including DoorDash, HelloFresh, Seat Geek, and EA Sports made statements condemning the alleged actions of the Vlog Squad and announcing they would no longer be working with them. This is a big deal for a creator like Dobrik, who has built a reputation on huge brand sponsorships that help him buy his friends cars and other extravagant items.
Dobrik previously posted a short, 2-minute video indirectly responding to these allegations, which just seemed to upset people even more. He followed this up with a video early Tuesday morning, addressing the allegations in more detail and condemning the actions of his friend, Zeglaitis, apologizing for giving him a platform.
In addition to brands cutting ties with him, Dobrik announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down from the board of Dispo, the photo-sharing app he co-created, in order to “not distract from the company’s growth.” This came after reviews for Dispo fell below two stars on the Apple App Store last week when users spammed it with one-star reviews following the allegations against Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.
Dom Zeglaitis addressed the allegations against him in his own Youtube vlog earlier this month. Check out what he had to say down below.
