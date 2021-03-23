Bossip Video

Multiple companies have come out to announce they are cutting ties with YouTuber David Dobrik and his content-making group, The Vlog Squad, following allegations of misconduct from various sources.

This situation has been bubbling for years now, but everything came to a head on March 16th, when Business Insider published an interview with an anonymous woman who appeared in a Vlog Squad video in 2018. This woman alleged that David Dobrik filmed her entering a room with Dom Zeglaitis, a former member of the Vlog Squad, where she was then involved in a threesome.

The woman claims she was too drunk to give consent at the time, going on to say Zeglaitis raped her. The clip of this incident was reportedly included in a video uploaded to Dobrik’s Youtube channel, though he ended up deleting it from the platform once the woman asked a few months later.

While Youtuber Trisha Paytas–who used to date another member of The Vlog Squad–has been speaking out about the negativity surrounding their dynamic for years, it seemed like Dobrik was never going to face any real repercussions. But now, things are going downhill for the Youtuber.