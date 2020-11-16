Bossip Video

On Sunday, November 15, the 2020 People’s Choice Awards aired live on E!, with artists across music, movies, TV, and pop culture being recognized during the only award show voted on by the fans, who cast over one billion votes this year.

One of the biggest winners of the night was Tyler Perry, who was honored with the People’s Champion Award. Tiffany Haddish presented the writer, director, and actor with the award, which was followed by an absolutely moving speech from the mogul himself.

“I’m so inspired and moved by this moment. I’m grateful. When I think about all these people, these underdogs, some former prisoners in jail for 20 years, one in jail for seven, they always inspire me,” Perry said after being surprised by the Tyler Perry Studios staff, who appeared virtually before his speech. “So when this pandemic hit I knew I needed to do all I could to make sure they could continue in this great place that they’re headed towards in their lives, in their marriages, businesses that they started for themselves, and their own companies and their houses, sending their kids to school.”

Jennifer Lopez was another big winner this weekend, delivering a touching speech while accepting the award for People’s Icon of 2020.

“Oh, my God 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?” Lopez said. “I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff. This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn’t and for me, reinforced what matters most, people.”

She continued, “Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it’s what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we’re not in this alone. Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I’m tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it’s my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn’t lift myself.” Tracee Ellis Ross brought home the Fashion Icon Award, and of course, she used her speech to thank “the icon herself,” her mother Diana Ross . “Not only for her great parenting … but also her example, her sense of style, her epic closet, and her glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion.”

