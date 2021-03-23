Bossip Video

A trading card that was signed by Jay-Z has sold for an unbelievable price, only further adding to the current hype building around trading cards.

Last week, a 2005 Topps “Signs Of Stardom” trading card, which signed by the Hov himself, was up for sale by Goldin Auctions. The 1-of-1 card was initially looking to be sold for around $2,000 on the online auction site, but one buyer entered the race and started to heat up things up substantially. Eventually, the sale ended up closing at $105,780–the most spent on any non-sport/TCG card, ever.

“An all-time record for any non-sports/TCG card,” the auction site said about the sale in an Instagram post.

This is just the latest achievement in a long line of accomplishments for Jay-Z, who has been running the rap game and showing his fellow musicians how to transition into entrepreneurs for years now.

Earlier this month, the mega Hip-Hop mogul sold a majority stake of his company Tidal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Square, with aim of bringing more ownership and versatility to artists who utilize the platform. Around the same time, HOV made another historic money move with his Ace of Spades brand, selling 50% of his stake in the company to LVHM. Forbes estimated the deal to be worth over $360 million.

That’s some serious bread!

Along with this brand new record from Jigga, a Giannis Antetokounmpo Precious Metal Gems rookie card sold for nearly $100,000, which is more common in the world of sports. Plus, a 1992 Little Sun High School prospect card signed by Derek Jeter sold for over $60,000, which is the most spent on any Jeter card.

Clearly, the world of trading cards isn’t slowing down any time soon.