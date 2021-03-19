Bossip Video

Cardi B is giving Jay-Z and Rihanna their flowers while they can still smell them, admitting how much both of them inspire her.

During a recent appearance on Stationhead, the bronx native explained that both of the musicians-turned-entrepreneurs are two of her biggest role models in the industry.

“When I came to the game and people used to be like, ‘Who do you look up to?’ I always used to say, ‘I don’t look up to nobody,’ because I didn’t really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me,” she explained. “But now that I’m at the level that I’m at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.”

Going further into her affinity for the pair, she says that the reason she looks up to them is because of their origins, coming from nothing and being able to build themselves into billionaires.

“I’m not just saying it to kiss a** or anything,” she explained. “I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she’s a whole billionaire. For her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that’s what I strive to be. That’s what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand.”

She had the same kind words for Hov.