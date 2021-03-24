Bossip Video

Demi Lovato gives more insight into her 2018 overdose in her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.

The first half of the docu-series finally dropped on YouTube, which features the singer opening up about why she didn’t think she’d overdose back in 2018, even though she was mixing various types of drugs.

Throughout the first two episodes, Lovato explained how she “crossed a line that I had never crossed in the world of addiction” saying that when she initially relapsed after spending so many years being sober, she “just went to town.”

She explained, “I did drugs I’d never done before. I’d never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, OxyContin. That alone should have killed me.”

The 28-year-old went on to admit that she started to use heroin and crack cocaine recreationally after trying them when a dealer didn’t have her usual preferred combination of cocaine and Xanax. Eventually, her addiction to both of these drugs got so bad, she said that she was a heavy user of both after her Tell Me You Love Me tour. She also revealed that she once interrupted a game night to quietly take the drugs in a friend’s bathroom.

When discussing the night of her overdose in July 2018, Lovato says she had been hanging out with friends and told them she’d be going to bed when they left. What she actually did was call her dealer, now saying she was given what she assumes “to be fentanyl,” calling them “aftermarket pills.”

When Lovato woke up in the hospital after the overdose, she says she was “shocked” because she’d thought you could only overdose if you were injecting the drugs.