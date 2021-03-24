Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter, Natalia, decided to get some tattoos to honor their late family members, Kobe and Gianna.

The family matriarch took to Instagram to chronicle their journey, talking about just how much time she and the tattoo artist took deciding on a font for one of the tattoos. She posted multiple photos and videos of both herself and Natalia getting their new ink, giving fans insight into the entire process.

While it’s not clear what both ladies ended up getting in the end, Vanessa did show off her new “Mambacita” tattoo, a tribute to her daughter, Gigi, who was killed alongside Kobe in a helicopter crash last year.

“(All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean)…jokingly referred to as “vato style” in this video since I’m still using this older historical process,” she wrote on Instagram. “This style is not really called “vato style” (for you LITERAL headline writing folks)…. It’s referred to as Single Needle🪡 🤦🏻‍♀️. First tatt of the night done…. 8 hours to decide on the font 🙃😁 @nikkohurtado #Mambacita ❤️🦋 Thank you @bjbetts for collaborating with Nikko on my font! Tatt took 5 mins. ❤️”

While V didn’t show off any of Natalia’s tattoos, as TMZ pointed out, one of them appears to be the word “muse” on her finger, a tribute to a Gotham Chopra-directed documentary titled Kobe Bryant’s Muse from 2015.

This is far from the first tattoo Vanessa has gotten to celebrate her family. Previously she revealed to fans a tattoo of a line down her foot that reads the names of all of her family members from Kobe to their youngest daughter, Capri.