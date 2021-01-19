Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the 18th birthday of her first born daughter, Natalia Bryant.

The proud mama is going all out on social media, posting picture after picture of her beautiful baby girl, who turns 18 today, January 19.

As soon as the clock hit midnight, Vanessa uploaded a picture of Natalia from a recent photoshoot, writing a heartfelt message to the child that first made her and her late husband, Kobe Bryant , parents nearly 2 decades ago.

“Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do.” She continued, “You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa!

Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko❤️”

Vanessa continued the love fest throughout the day, posting more recent photos of her 18-year-old along with some absolutely heart-warming throwbacks featuring Kobe and a baby Natalia.

“Daddy’s little princess, Natalia,” she wrote under one picture.

Vanessa shares two other daughters with the late basketball legend, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

Last month, Vanessa took her three girls on a post-holiday ski trip with Ciara and her cute tots Future, 6, and Sienna, 3.

Natalia sprained her finger and wrist during the outing which Vanessa joked was “payback” for poking fun at her dad in the past.

“This is payback for making fun of daddy’s fingers,” the loving mother captioned a video of Natalia on Instagram.

” I was waiting for that [Gary Vitti] finger pull so I tried to distract her. “Thankfully that wasn’t necessary,” she added.

Happy 18th Birthday, Natalia!