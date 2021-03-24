Bossip Video

In “Mis-Adventures of an Awkward [And Abundantly Paid] Black Girl” news…

Issa Rae’s rightfully making mega-money based on her mega-talent—but the exact amount really isn’t any of our business. That’s the message is Issa is sending after news broke that she inked a massive eight-figure deal with WarnerMedia.

Variety reports that WarnerMedia announced a five-year overall deal with Issa extending their relationship and extending the first-look HBO deal she initially signed in 2016 that was later renewed in 2018.

Variety added that the deal is “in the eight-figure range” and noted that a source told them it’s specifically for $40 million over five years. The deal means that Issa’s Hoorae media company content is exclusive to WarnerMedia for all forms of television, including HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Television. The deal also includes a first-look film deal that spans WarnerMedia brands, including Warner Bros. Pictures Group, New Line, and HBO Max, added Variety.

Issa dished to Variety about the deal in a cover story and joked that she’s happy to still be in harmonious matrimony with HBO.

They wifed me up,” Rae quips, explaining why she signed on for five more years of matrimony after spending essentially her entire career with HBO. “I have so much respect for the executives in various departments,” she says, explaining why she didn’t look to move elsewhere. “When people believe in you and build with you, I tend to want to further that relationship. That’s just been a staple of mine with so many of the people that I work with, on various projects. So I’m looking forward to seeing what this marriage looks like.”

Interestingly enough, however, after the story went live, Issa added on Instagram that she would NEVER share the specificities about her [copious] coins. She added that reports otherwise were “CAP.”

“Uhh, I would never announce how much money I’m making anywhere. I mind mine. Any numbers you read are CAP,” wrote Issa on her Insta-story.

OOOP!

Welp! With that said, we guess we’ll continue to mind our paltry pockets and prepare for the final season of “Insecure.” As previously reported the timeline shattering, blood pressure spiking series is coming to a close after five seasons. After that, Issa will continue to hit us over the head with exciting content, this time the HBO Max comedy “Rap Sh*t” co-executive produced by The City Girls.

Congrats, Issa!