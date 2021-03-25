Bossip Video

Lizzo may have been happily cuddled up with a mystery man earlier this week, but that doesn’t mean she’s off the market.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the singer was seen hugging and kissing on a long-haired gentleman on the balcony of a mansion in Malibu, California. Still, while the pair were clearly smitten during their exchange, Lizzo made sure to clarify that she isn’t currently in a relationship.

After the photos made their way online, the star took to Instagram to let everyone know she’s single. She uploaded a sexy clip to the social media app, wearing nothing but a black bralette and a matching pair of sheer panties. In the video, she bites her lip and tussles her hair as she lets everyone know she’s “SINGLE 😜” through her very simple caption.

It makes sense that the songstress would want to keep her heart guarded for as long as possible, as Lizzo has previously shared with Rolling Stone that her first major heartbreak inspired much of her debut album, Cuz I Love You.

“As f***ed up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” she told the publication at the time. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.”

Fans of the singer instantly flocked to her comments to share a few words about her relationship status. One user wrote, “God I love this woman,” while another asked, “ready to mingle?”

Lizzo was the topic of headlines earlier this month when she accidentally said the “B-word” on live television during the Grammys. The “Truth Hurts” crooner quickly apologized to viewers at home crying “Oh God, oh I’m so sorry!” as she covered her mouth in disbelief.

However, both mishaps are just a reminder of why so many fans love the heck out of Lizzo. She’s always true to herself and walks unapologetically in her skin.

We love to see it!