While the post-Grammys party scene was much less busy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lizzo made the most of it—bedazzled flask and all.

After attending the awards and presenting her fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion with the award for Best New Artist, Lizzo hit Hollywood in a one-shoulder Georges Hobeika Couture neon mini dress complete with a giant bow and a geometric pattern.

In addition to rocking a teeny-tiny purse, and blingin’ barrettes that her hairstylist revealed were from the Slauson super mall, Lizzo proudly carried a bedazzled flask into Craig’s restaurant West Hollywood for an after-party.

Lizzo’s dress also featured a cascade of flowers and a pink glitter face mask.

Underneath that mask was presumably the gold grill that she proudly rocked during the awards show.

Custom-made by Paul Wall and Johnny Dang (of course), Lizzo first showed off her gleaming grill on Instagram.

“Y’all I got my first grill and I can’t shet tf up about it,” she captioned a post. “Thank you [Paul Wall] [Johnny Dang & Co.] for makin this h-town girls dreams come true (S.W.A.T SOUFWESSSS.”

Real H-Town girl isht.

As previously reported Lizzo looked “Good As Hell” at the Grammys in two custom Balmain dresses, one in mint green and another in baby pink.

For her glam, Lizzo’s extraaaaa long inches were styled by hairstylist to the stars Shelby Swain…

and makeup artist Alexx Mayo beat her face to perfection with Charlotte Tilbury products.

“For this look, I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking, smokey feline eye shape and kissable soft lips,” Mayo said of the look in a press release.

You TELL us; were you feeling Lizzo’s Grammys get-ups???