Bossip Video

The next Verzuz battle has finally been announced, and this time, SWV and Xscape are set to go head-to-head for the first time ever.

2020 RnB Rewind

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The official Verzuz Instagram page announced the news on Wednesday, writing, “R&B queens unite 👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾 It’s OFFICIAL OFFICIAL 🔥 @officialswv vs @officialxscape 💕💕💕” The battle is set to take place on Saturday, May 8th and 5pm PT/8pm ET.

While the news just became official, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a battle between the two legendary R&B groups.

LaTocha Scott–who is a member of Xscape alongside Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, and LaTocha’s sister Tamika Scott–was seen hyping up the battle while speaking to TMZ prior to the announcement.

“I’m out here just, you know, representing for my home team, Atlanta, and my band, Xscape,” she told the papparazzi.
After announcing the news, the cameraman said he was planning on asking LaTocha what it would take for an SWV and Xscape Verzuz to happen, to which she replied, “Oh it’s happening now.”

While we wait for this battle between R&B heavyweights, we’ve still got a few battles to look forward to. Other Verzuz match-ups that have been announced include The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday, April 4 along with a special 420 edition of Redman vs Method Man on Tuesday, April 20.

Earlier this month, Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that their wildly viral series would be joining forces with Triller Network.

The two music moguls gushed about their excitement for the new deal telling fans:

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole. By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing.”

So what do you think about this upcoming battle? Who do you think will steal the show? SWV? Or Xscape?
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.