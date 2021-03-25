Bossip Video

The next Verzuz battle has finally been announced, and this time, SWV and Xscape are set to go head-to-head for the first time ever.

The official Verzuz Instagram page announced the news on Wednesday, writing, “R&B queens unite 👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾 It’s OFFICIAL OFFICIAL 🔥 @officialswv vs @officialxscape 💕💕💕” The battle is set to take place on Saturday, May 8th and 5pm PT/8pm ET.

While the news just became official, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a battle between the two legendary R&B groups.

LaTocha Scott–who is a member of Xscape alongside Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, and LaTocha’s sister Tamika Scott–was seen hyping up the battle while speaking to TMZ prior to the announcement.

“I’m out here just, you know, representing for my home team, Atlanta, and my band, Xscape,” she told the papparazzi.

After announcing the news, the cameraman said he was planning on asking LaTocha what it would take for an SWV and Xscape Verzuz to happen, to which she replied, “Oh it’s happening now.”

While we wait for this battle between R&B heavyweights, we’ve still got a few battles to look forward to. Other Verzuz match-ups that have been announced include The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday, April 4 along with a special 420 edition of Redman vs Method Man on Tuesday, April 20.