Somehow, this state always finds a way to outdo itself in the most spectacular and stupid ways…

Florida, home to the most bats#!t crazy taxpayers in these United States. According to DailyMail, a mother in Jacksonville went to her daughter’s school on a mission to catch fade with a small child 1/3 her age. 34-year-old Edith Riddle was seen arriving on school ground wearing a boxing glove according to an eye-witness.

After a meeting with the Vice Principal of Dupont Middle School alongside her daughter, Riddle walked out of the office and made a beeline to the cafeteria straight into the victim, a 12-year-old girl. Another witness told police that the daughter struck first, pushing the 12-year-old to the ground. Riddle followed up and began to pummel the girl with her gloved hand while she was on the ground. Local police were contacted after a school safety officer heard the “frantic” call from a teacher over the radio pleading for help.

The girl is said to have suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms and taken to the hospital for examination. It goes without saying that her parents want to press charges to the fullest extent of the law against Riddle.

Upon arrest, the maniac mom was charged with one count of child abuse with a personal/special weapon.

We hope she gets at LEAST 10 years in prison and the victim’s family takes her for everything she’s worth which probably isn’t much.

Oh, before we forget, momma Riddle superglued the glove to her wrist and could not remove it as she was being arrested.

Dumba$$.