“Level Up Radio” with Ciara on Apple Music Hits had some special guests this week including CiCi’s hubby who couldn’t stop gushing over his sweet sanctified spouse and her holy hip movements. Russell Wilson popped up on the show Thursday and he and Ciara reminisced about songs that remind them of their relationship.

Standout songs for the Wilsons include “September” by Earth, Wind, And Fire because the group performed at their wedding [BIG FLEX], several gospel tracks by Marvin Sapp [of course], “Always and Forever” by Heatwave, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” “No Ordinary Love” by Sade, and Snoh Aalegra’s “Find Someone Like You.”

According to Russell however, Ciara’s track “Ride” holds particularly fond memories for him especially because the music video featured CiCi’s bull riding skills.

“I got ‘Ride’ by Ciara, I remember you on that bull and I said, I’mma need to get some of that,” said Russ as she blushed nearby. “That’s what I need. That’s what I need in my life!”

LOL! Can you blame Russell for being impressed by “Ride”? Remember when it was dubbed a lil “too hot” for TV?

On the radio show, Russell also added that his wife’s track “Level Up” was another fave noting that she wrote it while eight-months pregnant and he admired her work ethic. He also shared a story about another fave track, this time of CiCi’s, “Ribbon In The Sky” by Stevie Wonder.

According to Russell, that song sparked a memory of Stevie Wonder giving him advice when he was still dating Ciara and telling him to “love her [Ciara] the way God would love her.”

Aww!

Later, after mom and dad’s romance reflecting convo, their precious progeny Future Zahir and Sienna stopped by to tell their parents about their fave tracks. Future said he wanted to hear Chris Brown “Go Crazy” while Sienna said she wanted to hear Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

Aren’t the Wilson’s too cute???

In case you didn’t know, you can tune in to CiCi’s “Level Up” radio Thursdays at 11 am PST or anytime on-demand at: apple.co/_LevelUpRadio.