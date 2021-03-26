Bossip Video

R&B singer Ari Lennox is celebrating her birthday today and at the same time, fans are in awe over her amazing physical transformation. Some recently shared photos from Ari in her bikini are going viral online with fans praising Ari’s top notch natural bawdy.

Fans have noticed “Shea Butter Baby” singer’s body looks like it’s been completely transformed into its best physical shape and it’s not an illusion. Ari has been going super hard in the gym over the last several weeks as well as eating a clean diet according to her physical trainer and her results are amazing. Her trainer, Sadia said in an IG post that Ari is working out with her 4-5 days a week and following a clean eating guide to achieve her results. So far, she’s down 5 pounds and 3% body fat say her trainer.

In a side-by-side video, you can really see how huge Ari’s transformation has been after following her new regime.

Good for her! Ari’s goal was to look like a whole meal on her birthday and she’s absolutely achieved her goal. Cheers to that.

In September of last year during an interview with Allure Magazine, Lennox went into detail about her beauty routine and regimen. The starlet said at the time that sometimes she does “feel the pressure” of having to glam up for fans and the flashing lights, but ultimately it’s about what makes her happy.

“… I’m too lazy. So I don’t give a sh*t, kind of,” Ari explained. “Part of me wants to look as polished as some of the greatest legends that are around today. But another thing I’m just like, ‘Man, that’s also not me every day.’ I don’t mind showing people what I look like every day, because what the hell? To me, that’s real life. At least that’s my real life, but I’m also conflicted because I’m at a point where I do want to be like Beyoncé and just be really just glammed up and really badass-gorgeous. I do feel conflicted at times.”

The Dreamville singer was born on this day in 1991 so that means she’s also celebrating a milestone birthday. Happy 30th to her!

What do YOU think of Ari’s physical transformation?

Here she was before…

and after.