Is JT being fair or foul??

One City Girls fan learned the hard way that Jatavia Shakara Johnson aka JT probably doesn’t like to be compared to other people. On Twitter, a fan’s post went viral for showcasing JT and singer Ari Lennox side by side and insinuating the ladies were twinning. In the photos, both famous ladies were wearing their hair in a similar style. They also have the same facial expression, raising the same eyebrow. Other similarities in the photo were the draped clothes in the background and the motion of their heads.

The tweet simply stated, “hear me out’, drawing thousands of retweets and comments from people who felt like the two ladies favored each other. Apparently, this offended JT?

hear me out pic.twitter.com/w5ndEERJ8o — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐫𝐚ˣ (@UNGODLYERA) October 17, 2020

In an updated post after going viral, the Twitter user shared a screenshot claiming JT blocked them off of her personal Twitter page. The twitter page in question seems to be a Chloe and Halle fans account who occasionally shared photos of other singers and famous people. This wasn’t their first interaction with JT who actually ‘liked” one of their posts in the past. The person running the page clarified that they think BOTH women are beautiful and didn’t mean to offend the rapper.

Despite being active on social media, JT hasn’t explain why she blocked the account. What do YOU think offended her?