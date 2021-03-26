Bossip Video

49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens has been hit with an assault charge after he allegedly beat a man in a hotel lobby in Maryland.

The NFL is gearing up for their Draft at the end of next month. The draft will serve as a victory lap after having a great season, even with COVID-19 trying to ruin it at every turn.

With the season over, players can now relax and travel where they like and don’t have to follow any strict protocols. Unfortunately, it seems that being able to have a little normalcy back is causing problems for some players. According to TMZ, San Francisco 49er Kevin Givens has been hit with an assault charge stemming from an incident back in February, right after the season ended.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Givens was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault after Hayden Bosley said he was attacked by the NFL player on Feb. 21. Bosley says his, Givens’ girlfriend and another friend were grabbing an Uber/Lyft when they asked Givens if he was tagging along for the ride. In the docs, Bosley says Givens got angry and told him to go away … so he left with the other two for a Sheraton Hotel in the area. That’s when Bosley says Givens showed up a short time later, saw the three standing in a hotel hallway … and attacked. Bosley claims Givens tackled him to the ground, dislocated his shoulder and continued to wrestle with him.

Bosley says he was able to escape and run away … but claims he ended up suffering a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes in addition to the shoulder injury in the altercation.

As far as what caused the alleged attack, it’s still unclear, but this is a serious charge as he could end up facing 10 years if convicted. Givens is due in court later this month but hopefully, they can settle before it goes to sentencing. NFL off-season is shaping up to be a wild one: first Chase Claypool in a bar brawl, and now this surfacing. It’s about to be a wild summer.