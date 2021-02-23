Bossip Video

Cam Newton sits down with the I AM ATHLETE podcast to talk about everything on the field and off the field, past and present.

Cam Newton has officially ended his first year with the New England Patriots after Carolina being everything he’s known until this point in his professional career. Not only that, he had big shoes to fill, coming in after the departure of Tom Brady, who went to Tampa Bay and eventually won the Super Bowl.

During Cam’s season, he caught COVID-19, forcing him to sit out for two weeks–and when he returned, the rest of the season was a hit or miss. Of course, everyone tried to blame Cam for this, regardless of whether or not the losses were his fault.

Cam stopped by the I AM ATHLETE podcast this week to sit down with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Fred Taylor and talk about his first season in New England and so much more. The podcast really helps you understand the situation Cam walked into taking the job in New England with 2 of the hosts having played for the team. It’s a win by any situation and they do not have a star player–anyone can be replaced. Cam breaks down his return from catching COVID-19 and how things moved forward without him in mind. Surprisingly, Cam even goes back to his days with the Florida Gators and breaks down how Fred Taylor inspired him to get everything in life. The group also reflects on Aaron Hernandez and their personal relationships with him before moving on to talk entrepreneurship.

You can watch the full podcast below.