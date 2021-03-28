Bossip Video
Two teenage girls are currently facing felony murder charges after carjacking an Uber Eats vehicle and then crashing it, resulting in the death of the Uber driver.
According to reports from TMZ, the horrific incident happened on Tuesday, March 23, and was captured on video, which is now circulating online. The girls–who are just 13 and 15 years old–targeted the Washington D.C. car driven by Mohammad Anwar, allegedly tasing the driver and before making their move to steal the vehicle.
In the footage, you can hear Anwar scream, “This is my car!” as the vehicle’s engine begins to rev before it takes off.
The teenager girls floor it as horrified bystanders look on and wonder. what they can do to help…but not long after, things get even worse. You see the driver hanging out of the front door of the vehicle as it drives off, and then, you hear the car crash.
When the car landed on its side, the teenagers got out of the vehicle and went to safety. Anwar, however, is seen laying on the pavement, seriously wounded. He was later pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” a spokesman for Uber said about the tragedy. “We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

Anwar’s family started a GoFundMe, which has already surpassed its initial goal and currently sits at almost $400,000.

