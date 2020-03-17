A Lil’ Positivity: Uber Eats Is Delivering 300,000 Free Meals To Healthcare Workers & First Responders

Uber is doing its part to help some of the most impacted people throughout this whole coronavirus pandemic. The company’s delivery service is giving away free meals to healthcare workers and first responders who are helping combat the virus.

“We’re going to deliver over 300,000 meals for health officials and first responders who are on the front line,” Nelson Chai, the company’s chief financial officer, told CNBC on Monday. “We’re doing what we can.”

On top of that, the company’s Uber Eats segment is also waiving delivery fees for small businesses in some of its markets. They’re doing that in an effort to help with some of the losses these businesses will inevitably face due to the outbreak and social distancing.

“As more customers are choosing to stay indoors, we’ve waived the Delivery Fee for the more than 100,000 independent restaurants across US & Canada on Uber Eats,” the company said. “We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns—both in-app and via email—to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.”

This move from Uber Eats comes as government officials in major cities like New York and Los Angeles order restaurants, bars and cafes close to the public, limiting customers to only a pick up or delivery option.

As for the free meals, those will help healthcare workers and first responders in both the United States and Canada, according to a press release. “We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours long; we hope we can help in a small way,” Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats, said in a statement.