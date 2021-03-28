Bossip Video

There are a lot of things going on in the world that people should probably be concerned about, but instead, some folks choose to focus on things like completely fake music videos and who other people choose to love.

Lil Nas X has received his fair share of praise and admiration since coming out, but of course, he’s also been heavily criticized by many others, who think he’s pushing some narrative to turn all of our children gay.

On Friday, he dropped his most highly-anticipated release yet, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” along with an accompanying music video, which only further drove people crazy. As fans praised the singer for dropping such a unique and mystifying visual, those at the other end of the spectrum went in on Lil Nas X for promoting satanic imagery.

The artist has described the video as “unapologetically queer,” along being packed with Biblical references and sexed-up imagery, including a scene in which Lil Nas gives a lap dance to Satan. Cue the angry mob and their pitchforks.

Lil Nas X has never shied away from addressing his haters directly, talking about the controversy in a series of tweets this week. He brushed off the criticism and told the public that his work isn’t intended for children, adding that a fake Satan being used in a music video is far from the worst that could happen.

“I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay,” he tweeted. “So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

Check out more of his tweets addressing the backlash down below: