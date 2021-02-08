Super Bowl LV delivered on all accounts from the game itself, to the Weeknd’s halftime show–but, as always, the commercials are what we all remember. So, let’s take a look at some of the best ads from this weekend.

Last night, we put another Super Bowl game in the history books. Super Bowl LV was a bit different than the usual Super Bowl week. Unsurprisingly, due to the pandemic, the typical week-long events to hype people for the big game went virtual. The NFL promised to adhere to all CDC safety protocols and only allowed 35,000 fans into the arena for the big game. But, when we all watched the broadcast yesterday, it was clear there were more people in the arena than reported.

Luckily, for most of us, we watched from the comfort of our own homes and also got to watch the always entertaining–sometimes cringey–Super Bowl commercials. From Drake’s first time as a State Farm agent to Gwen Stefani looking for love with T-mobile, here are the best commercials from Super Bowl LV.

1. State Farm Ad Featuring Drake & Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, & Aaron Rodgers

Nothing like a quick commercial with 2 popular sports athletes, 1 Avenger, and the biggest rapper out.

2. Lil Baby For Rockstar Energy

Lil Baby breaks down being in the spotlight while still being hungry and grinding, which makes him a Rockstar. So, of course, he only drinks Rockstar energy drinks.

3. Cardi B Joins Wayne’s World For Uber Eats

Uber Eats decided to recreate an episode of Wayne’s World for their Super Bowl commercial, adding Cardi B to the mix for the “not celebrity cameo” urging people to eat local.

