Cardi B gave her wigs a rest this weekend to show off her naturally long, healthy tresses and her hair journey’s been impressive! Last night the “Up” rapper shared a clip of what looks like freshly blow-dried hair in her IG stories as she finger-combed the strands from her scalp.

It appears that Cardi’s real hair is all the way down to her waist. Wow!

If you can recall, last summer Cardi B took a break from her expensive wigs and extensions to show off her natural, pressed tresses. Then, her follicles were already reaching elbow-length. The mother showed fans her home-made hair conditioning recipe while documenting the process of deep conditioning her hair in her IG stories.

Cardi’s secret hair sauce included ingredients like avocados, argan oil, castor oil, and eggs all mixed together and slapped on her strands before they were all rinsed out.

The rapper started to document her hair growth journey five years ago with a then stretched-out afro. Around that time, the Bronx-born artist was known for rocking various braided hairstyles, likely worn to protect her hair as it grew.

Just a year ago, Card B shared a video of her tresses fresh out of braids before she showered. The clip shows how long she grew out her fro from the picked out afro above. 28-year-old Cardi B was in disbelief that her hair had grown so long.

What do you think about Cardi B’s healthy hair journey? For the ladies, what kind of natural hair products or regimens have YOU been implementing into your daily hair care routines? Is it working? Tell us down below!