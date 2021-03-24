Cardi B isn’t here for all of the folks saying her success is only a product of some radio play payola.
On Monday, the Bronx-born rapper took to Instagram to clap back at critics claiming her latest single, “Up,” only hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart due to some shady business practices.
This rumor is nothing new for Cardi, who has been met with allegations of payola throughout her entire career in the music industry. While it’s not clear who started circulating this narrative this time around, the “feud” between Cardi and Nicki Minaj caused Barbz to discredit the former many times before when her songs would chart–so that could still be the case here.
If that wasn’t enough for the haters, the 28-year-old rapper followed up on the accusations surrounding her success in another Instagram post where she broke down her streaming numbers and clapped back at social media bullies.
“I don’t gotta prove myself to nobody,” Cardi explained. “But you know when you do good… ya’ll be claiming when females be doing good, y’all be claiming yeah.. y’all want females to strive and all that, but that’s a lie. Yall be hatin.”
Listen to Cardi’s full rant below. Is she telling the truth here?
