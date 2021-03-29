Bossip Video

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, social media star Jena Frumes, announced this weekend that they’re going to be parents.

The “Whatcha Say” singer and influencer Jena Frumes just revealed that they’re expecting their first child together. The 31-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday, March 28, uploading a sweet video compilation of him and his girlfriend donning huge smiles over this next endeavor.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Jason wrote in his caption.

Frumes also celebrated the special occasion with a post of her own, writing a simple and sweet message on her own Instagram page: “Mom & Dad.”

This pregnancy announcement was a little more than a year after Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes first started dating. Their romance was chronicled on social media throughout quarantine, constantly posting TikToks together and completely taking over the platform.

Last summer, Derulo opened up about his relationship with the influencer and revealed that working out was what sparked their interest in one another.

“We met at the gym. We met at Equinox,” he told Page Six back in August. “We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her there once before. The second time, I was like, let me go talk to her. And the rest is history.”

At the time, Jason also gushed about the possibility of having children. “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying?,” he said after being asked if he ever gets “Baby Fever.” “So, I don’t know,” the star added.

We can’t wait to see what Jason “Daddy” Derulo looks like, but for now, as Jenna’s beautiful baby bump is still burgeoning, at least we have great music from the star to hold us over.

Back in January, the TikTok aficionado released a new song with Adam Levine called “Lifestyle.”