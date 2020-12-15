Bossip Video

Will Smith and Jason Derulo are helping out a child with cancer by gifting him with something to take his mind off things while he fights for his life.

In the Season 2 premiere of Smith’s Snapchat series, Will From Home, the actor is letting viewers watch him surprise unsuspecting fans with some big gifts. He kicked off this season by securing the coveted PlayStation 5 for a very deserving young man, 14-year-old Aiden.

Aiden was diagnosed with cancer back in April and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Aiden’s father, Chuck, is doing his best to help comfort his son–But because of strict COVID-19 regulations, he’s forced to stand outside of the room while Aiden gets treatment. Even so, his father does his best to keep Aiden’s mind off the pain by making him laugh.

This is a story of people making the best of a bad situation, for which Will thought they deserved some attention. With that in mind, Smith tapped Jason Derulo to teach Chuck and Aiden some dance moves. After that, he gifted the family the new PlayStation 5, which wasn’t even available to the public at the time. Will also made a $10,000 donation to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Smith launched his widely popular Snapchat series back in April. The show gives fans a look inside the actor’s life during the quarantine lockdown. The Fresh Prince star shared candid footage of conversations and moments with his family in addition to featuring special chats with celebs like Tyra Banks, along with everyday people who are practicing social distancing at home.

Sean Mills who is the head of content at Snapchat says the show was birthed from the new forms of creativity they saw emerging out of the pandemic.

“Will was feeling a lot of pent-up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way,” he explained.

“Our first reaction was to shore up the news coverage and really deliver on that,” Mills added. “But after a week-and-a-half or so, we started to see a huge surge in interest in entertainment content, especially humor and comedy.”

“The kinds of things that the community wants are things that are positive, that feel empowering. It’s not just about escapism but it’s about actually what is the good that can come of a challenging moment in time. Will From Home fits perfectly with that.”

Check out a trailer for the rest of season 2 down below: