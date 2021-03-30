Bossip Video

Chris Rock releases a new trailer for his SAW spin-off Spiral, which co-stars Samuel L Jackson.

SAW is one of the most beloved horror franchises in the history of film. The insane story twists, the violent death traps, and the never-ending story has kept fans returning to theaters since October of 2004. When the first movie released, it received mixed reviews, but the ending was twisted enough to receive praise from fans and leave moviegoers wanting more from Lionsgate. The idea of a previously law-abiding man making people pay for their sins always gets the people going in some sick way.

From 2004 until 2010, they released six chapters to the franchise before a 7-year hiatus, until 2017’s Jigsaw. While it was fair to assume we had seen the last of the Jigsaw killer story, luckily, Chris Rock picked up the property for a new take on the franchise with his movie Spiral.

The movie was supposed to release last year, but thanks to COVID-19, it was delayed until now. The movie is scheduled to release on May 14th and Chris Rock was nice enough to bless us with a new trailer. In the trailer, you can see him playing a detective trying to crack the case (which never ends well in these movies) and Samuel L Jackson playing his father. Between Chris and Samuel and the history of SAW with 21 Savage handling the soundtrack, the movie is shaping up to bring fresh air into the franchise that could potentially spark several sequels.