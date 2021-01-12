Bossip Video

Much like the rest of us, Chris Rock isn’t surprised at how much better the terrorists at the Capitol were treated compared to Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

On Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock stopped by for an interview about his remixed Netflix comedy special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut. While he was talking with the host, the comedian also got into his opinions on the current events surrounding the political climate which, of course, includes the terrorist attacks on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

During their conversation, Chris Rock and Stephen Colbert–who are both from “two very different” South Carolinas–talk about how hard it is doing comedy right now, considering everything that is going on in the real world. Still, Rock is a legend in the game, so he already knows how to balance talking about real life’s woes within a comedic setting, admitting the comedy is what sets up everything else.

He sums up everything going on right now perfectly, simply stating: “It’s crazy. Just the whole country is just losing it!”

Check out the interview down below to see what Rock has to say about the Capitol riots and how their treatment differs from Black Lives Matter protests down below:

Rock is set to release his new stand up comedy special Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut today on Netflix. The project was originally released in 2018, but this revamped edition includes a gut-busting mix of new jokes, candid interviews, and special behind the scenes moments throughout Rock’s comedy career.

