Kendall Jenner is reportedly increasing her team of armed security guards after a trespasser allegedly tried to take a dip in her pool while completely nude.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources say the incident went down around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Jenner’s home in Los Angeles. The male trespasser is reported to have come in and started banging on windows while screaming the model’s name. Once her on-site security team started tracking the trespasser, he “stripped off his clothes” and tried to get in her swimming pool.

The man ended up being detained by guards until police showed up and ultimately placed him under arrest for misdemeanor trespassing. Jenner was reportedly home during the incident, but luckily, she was “in a safe location” and the man did not directly encounter her.

Unfortunately, because of pandemic guidelines, he was reportedly released from jail after just six hours. In response to this horrifying incident, Kendall is said to have employed additional armed guards at her house.

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had to deal with incidents like this. Earlier this week, in an unrelated incident, Jenner was reported to have gone to court to get a temporary restraining order issued after a 24-year-old man identified in a separate TMZ report as Malik Bowker, who threatened to purchase “an illegal firearm” and shoot her before taking his own life.

Kendell said she shared no connection with Malik and was reported to be emotionally traumatized over the incident, suffering from “severe emotional distress and anxiety.”

We can only imagine how she must feel now with another potential stalker on the loose.