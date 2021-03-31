Cake-Clappin’ Cash & Tiddiessss! The ‘ZOLA’ Trailer Is A Finger-Sucking, Trick-Turning, Florida Fu**ery-Filled Filth Fest

“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this b*tch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

It’s been six years since A’Ziah King, aka ZOLA, shared her epic Twitter thread about how a friendship formed by “vibin’ over hoeism” lead to a trip to Florida for easy money that turned out to be anything BUT easy. That thread is now being brought to life in the form of a film from acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, starring none other than Taylour Paige and Riley Keough.

Here’s the synopsis:

Zola (Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters, and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.

Well. DAMN. That was a LOT. Why do we have to wait for Summer though? We need the goods now! What was your favorite part of the trailer? The dynamic between Zola and Stefani already has us at hello. Also — hello — we’re here for all of the moneeeeey and tiddiessssss fun and the thrill of the drama. We kinda already know how this one ends but we still can’t wait to see how it plays out in this version. And we love that Colman Domingo and TS Madison are also in the film. Were you as surprised as we were to see them?