Bossip Video

The moments leading up to the shocking arrest of a Real Housewife of Salt Lake City were indeed captured on camera.

As previously reported Jen Shah was taken in custody Tuesday and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam. The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges.

Rumors swirled that she was surrounded by her #RHOSLC castmates before her arrest and preparing to embark on a cast trip, one that she got her hair and makeup done for.

ETOnline is now confirming that that’s indeed true.

A source told the publication that the moments leading up to Jen’s arrest were caught on camera. She was reportedly alongside her castmates on a bus about to leave for Vail, Colorado when she received a phone call. After the call, she reportedly announced that her husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, was in the hospital and had to leave calling it a “family emergency.” She was then arrested minutes after leaving the bus.

It’s unclear if Bravo cameras captured the actual arrest but reports are also circulating that federal law enforcement “swarmed production” looking for the housewife. Production on #RHOSLC is continuing and you can BET MONEY that the other ladies have reacted to the shocking news. Jen’s future on the show remains uncertain.

Before being arrested for fraud on Tuesday, Jen previously told Page Six that she was involved in a “new entrepreneur program for women,” called “Social Commerce” that would assist women amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re helping women pivot and shift their business through the quarantine and COVID,” she explained at the time. “To helping them still stabilize their business through online sales because their brick and mortar stores are closed…we’ve been working with some ladies, so you’ll see some of that coming out and hearing their stories and seeing how we help their businesses grow.”

She also gushed about being a part of an elite female business owners collective that included a $20K entry fee.

“So we have this women entrepreneurs mastermind group where like these women, there’s like a small group of us, like ten of us, everybody pays like 20 grand to be part of it,” she said. “And it’s like really like a high level mastermind brainstorming like YPO, but for women only.”

“Helping women” #SureJen.

What do YOU think about the latest Jen Shah arrest update? Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just got THAT much more interesting…