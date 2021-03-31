Throughout his career, Michael Strahan has been vocal about why he would never remove his signature tooth gap–but now, it looks like he’s changed his mind.
The Good Morning America host posted a video to social media on Tuesday that shows him getting his gap removed–and while some fans were immediately upset over the procedure, others noted that the unexpected change came suspiciously close to April Fools’ Day, which falls on Thursday.
“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” Strahan wrote on Twitter alongside a short video of him at Smile Design Manhattan cosmetic dentistry. In the clip, he calls the transformation, “a moment 50 years in the making.”
Fans of the famed TV host flocked to his comments sending their congrats while others seemed to be in disbelief.
“I miss the gap. It made you unique and handsome. Now you look like everyone else and that makes me sad. Why change something that made you stand out in a positive way?”
While the NFL Hall of Famer hasn’t said anything about the procedure not being permanent, TMZ reports that the gap was filled in with a removable dental piece, saying Strahan was offered the temporary solution in case he changed his mind about the beloved gap sometime in the future.
Fans will recall that the 49-year-old has previously talked about how his tooth gap is a bit of a trademark, admitting that he opted against filling it during his early days playing for the New York Giants.
“For me, I made the conscious effort to say ‘This is who I am,'” Strahan told ELLE in 2012. “I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it.”
And now, we wait to see if the gap will return after April Fool’s Day.
