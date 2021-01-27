Bossip Video

COVID has no tax bracket.

Michael Strahan‘s name has been added to the list of 25.5 million other Americans who have contracted the novel coronavirus. According to TMZ, the GMA host has revealed that he recently tested positive and is currently under quarantine.

The good news is that Strahan says that he isn’t experiencing any of the symptoms that millions of others have during their bout with the pandemic germ. Until further notice, the NFL Hall-of-Famer will be hosting and appearing on GMA and FOX NFL Sunday remotely from his home.

Strahan says that he was exposed to the virus at some point last week and immediately went into isolation. He plans to appear on GMA tomorrow morning to talk about his diagnosis and experience thus far. Both of his daughters were exposed to him after the date of his exposure but prior to getting positive test results. They, along with their mother Jean, are awaiting word back about their status.

Strahan is now the second GMA host to test positive for COVID-19 as this colleague George Stephanopoulos contracted coronavirus last year.

We sincerely hope that Michael and his family are well. It’s bad enough having COVID and worrying about how it will affect you, but to have the thought that you might have given it to you family has to suck. Prayers up for all of them.