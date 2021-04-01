“Behind Every Man” Exclusive: Faith Evans Took A Step Back From Stevie J After Learning He Was Still Involved With Joseline, “I’m Not A Man Stealer”

“Behind Every Man” returns to the OWN lineup on Friday night with a new episode.

In Friday’s episode, Faith Evans opens up about how when she initially began dating Stevie J she didn’t know if he was still involved with his ex and when she found out he was she had to step back because she did not want to be a homewrecker.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex,” revealed the famed R&B singer. “So you know when you kind of told me you guys weren’t together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were I think that’s probably when I stepped away because I’m not a man stealer…a homewrecker.”

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below:

Here’s a short synopsis of the episode:

Grammy award-winning musician Stevie J has produced some of Hip Hop and R&B’s greatest hits. But little did he know that his path would lead him to marry the woman who has been by his side most of his whole life, the legendary Faith Evans.

We can only imagine that marriage has had its share of ups and downs for this couple. We’re curious to see just how deep they get into the real deal on the show. Do you think Faith Evans tamed Stevie J? Or was he finally ready to settle down after years of doing the most?

“Behind Every Man” airs Friday April 2 at 10pm on OWN. Will you be watching?