“Behind Every Man” Exclusive: Wyclef’s Wife Claudinette Reveals How His Career Almost Cost Them Their Marriage [VIDEO]

Have you guys been watching OWN’s docuseries “Behind Every Man?”

This week’s upcoming episode focuses on The Fugees frontman Wyclef Jean’s relationship with his wife Claudinette. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In this clip from Saturday night’s episode of “Behind Every Man” Wyclef Jean’s wife Claudinette describes feeling like she was in the way when Clef was struggling to get his career with the Fugees to take off.

Check out the clip below.

Wow — she says she left! She actually walked away. This couple has been together for DECADES. Their marriage has truly lasted the test of time. Do you think the marriage would have survived if Wyclef had never found musical success?

Claudinette wasn’t wrong for feeling uncertain about Wyclef’s burgeoning music career at the time. The Fugees experienced a rocky start when they came onto the scene in 1994 with their debut album Blunted On Reality. The album flopped so terribly that it only sold 12 units according to Uproxx. However, the iconic 90’s hip hop group’s luck would turn around for the better following the release of their sophomore album The Score.

The Fugees reigned supreme in 1996 with classics like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready Or Not” dominating the airwaves. The group later went platinum six-times and eventually snagged a Grammy for Best Rap Album too.

“Behind Every Man” airs this Saturday, November 28th at 10pm on OWN.

Will you be watching?