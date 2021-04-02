Bossip Video

Roll up! It’s a celebration!

What a way to start the month of 4/20! There is no doubt that New Yorkers are rolling up a joint or blunt of their favorite strains of sticky-icky after scandal-laden governor Andrew Cuomo signed off on legal recreational marijuana for the Empire State. Now, we get word that another state is ready to add its name to the list of legalized lands.

According to the New York Times, New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to sign-off on legislation removing the legal liability from the devil’s lettuce after the state’s lawmakers passed a new bill this past Wednesday. In addition to legalizing the loud, the bill will formally expunge any criminal record for those who have previously partaken in the toking. The state will become the sixteenth to allow people to live, love, and light up.

This not only provides new industry and new tax dollars for New Mexico but it also makes amends for the injustice done to communities that have been targeted by law enforcement for victimless “crimes”.

“And those who have been harmed by this country’s failed war on drugs, disproportionately communities of color, will benefit from our state’s smart, fair and equitable new approach to past low-level convictions,” she said.

We love to see it. Now, to the other thirty-four states, WTF are you waiting for?! You know you want that guap. A great many of y’all state budgets are either hemorrhaging or insufficient. Put that bible down and get some of this good green up in ya!