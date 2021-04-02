Bossip Video

A lil positivity.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins quietly jumped the broom over the weekend and although the public got a back seat to the celebration, they’re now able to send a gift to The Jenkinses on behalf of a charity. According to PEOPLE, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are using their wedding registry as a way to support the Stop Asian Hate movement.

The nonprofit organization tracks incidents of discrimination, hate, and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, as well as provides funds across Asian-owned businesses and foundations. Through The Knot Registry, the pair launched a charity wedding registry with the goal of raising $50,000 that will be distributed to verified fundraisers supporting the AAPI community.

The Real Daytime co-host, 42, told The Knot:

“What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities. We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism, and hate. It’s not just the recent events that make me mindful about our distinct culture. For Jeezy, everything — from his upbringing, experiences, struggles and his position in this white-centric country — is a learning curve for me; and, vice versa. Part of the foundation of our love is constantly discovering our respective identities and gaining an understanding from our experiences.”

Recently, a string of anti-Asian attacks has been highlighted in the media with outrage from people of color over the motivation behind the incidents. Last month, eight people were tragically killed in the Atlanta massage parlor shootings (six of whom were Asian women). Jeannie and Jeezy hope their wedding guests will feel the importance of the Stop Asian Hate movement, as it is near and dear to them.