The NBA has fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media.” This comes only a few days after Michael Rapaport posted alleged screenshots of his interactions with the Brooklyn Nets baller.

This week, “comedian” Michael Rapaport took to social media to share some screenshots of DMs he allegedly received from the Kevin Durant.

He tweeted, “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The [snake] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right?”

Following these screenshots going public, Durant issued an apology on Thursday, April 1, saying, “I’m sorry that people seen that language I used… That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor,” according to ESPN.

The next day, Friday, April 2, the NBA released a statement explaining that it was fining the Brooklyn Nets forward $50,000 “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.” The announcement also accompanied the NBA statement, which said “Durant has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”

This response from the NBA angered fans for many reasons, including the fact that Michael Rapaport is once again getting his name in the headlines for not minding his business. Another reason being that NBA players can get fined for private messages, which clearly have nothing to do with their on-court conduct.

Following news of the fine, Rapaport posted a video to Twitter on Friday, admitting the situation “got way out of hand.”

“I feel bad about it. I feel bad about my involvement in the situation. I feel bad that it’s gotten this far. I met him one time, it was cool, cordial. I’m a fan,” he said in the clip. “But I don’t consider him a friend. The way he was talking to me is not like a person who was a friend. I don’t speak to friends like that. I don’t banter with friends.”

I mean…what did you expect to come from leaking a high-profile NBA player’s profane DMs?