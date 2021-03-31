Bossip Video

Kevin Durant apologizes to Michael Rapaport after going back and forth on social media, in which Kevin went on a misogynistic and homophobiic rant filled with profane language.

Kevin Durant has always been one to speak up and defend himself on social media and not play the typical politically correct superstore role. His latest disagreement is with Michael Rapaport, who is always throwing his opinion around on social media and loves to be engaged by whoever he is talking about. More or less, for Rapaport, talking trash is showing love in some weird way–but Durant’s responses had him a little upset.

The conversation screenshots Michael posted appear to be from last year when Kevin Durant did an awkward interview with TNT and was very short with the cast due to past issues with Charles Barkley.

Kevin proceeded to park in Rapaport’s DMs and read him for filth while not holding back any punches. The only problem is Durant sprinkled a few misogynistic and homophobic comments in with the verbal assault. For some reason, months later, we have these messages on our TL at the hands of Rapaport, who seems to want to tarnish Kevin’s character. Kevin took to Twitter to claim they were joking but Michael shot that idea down and reminded Kevin to never mention his wife again.

Any time someone exposes private messages, it’s cringy, and the reason they have to do so never goes how they want it to be seen. At least KD gave him a small apology in the form of “my bad”.

It’s also worth noting that Rapaport leaked these DMs on the same day he lost his lawsuit against Barstool Sports.