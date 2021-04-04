Bossip Video

It’s wild how some folks seem to take such pride in being openly ignorant.

During what most folks would consider the holiest weekend for MOST people who practice the Christian faith, evangelical right-winger and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee took to Twitter to share a very Anti-Asian, racist tweet that seemed to support the disenfranchisement promoted by Georgia’s new voter law. The corporations he mentioned have all spoken out against the new law and the MLB even moved their plans for this year’s All-Star game out of the state.

“I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese,” Huckabee proclaimed, then continued,”Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

The backlash toward his message has been steady since he first sent it out on Saturday.

Senator Ted Lieu responded saying, “Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodgers won the World Series.”

He continued, “But it’s not because of my ethnicity. It’s because I’m not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate.” Lieu concluded his message with the hashtag #StopAAPIHate

Actress Amber Stevens West kept her response short and simple, telling the former governor, “You’re disgusting.”

Charlotte Clymer responded noting, “Wow, you managed to be incredibly racist, transphobic, ignorant of voting rights legislation, and extremely corny all within the space of 280 characters. You must be proud.”

A tweet from Victoria Brownworth pointed out the timing of Huckabee’s message couldn’t have been worse:

Wow is this appalling. Six Asian American women were massacred on March 16. Last weekend, an Asian woman your age was beaten and kicked in NYC and is still in hospital with broken bones and a concussion. Every day Asian/AAPI people are victimized by hate crimes. Delete this.

As of Sunday afternoon, the tweet remained up.