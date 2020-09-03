Kim-pin’ Ain’t Easy: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Trump Told Her “Take One For The Team” After Kim Jong Un Winked At Her

53% of white women’s President got on some Iceberg Slim s#!t with his former cabinet member according to this messy lil’ memoir she’s about to release.

According to The Guardian, ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has revealed that Donald Trump “joked” that she should “take one for the team” after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un allegedly winked at her at the Singapore summit in 2018. Peep what she said: “We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes.”

Here’s where it gets BIG cringe. Donald Trump and ex-chief of staff Mike Kelly’s reaction to hearing this story is the type of toxic masculinity that would make Future smile from diamond-studded-ear-to-diamond-studded-ear.

Trump: “Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f***ing hit on you!”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Sir, please stop.”

Sanders goes on to describe how Trump and Kelly “howled with laughter” as they rode in the airport in the president’s transport vehicle called “The Beast”. Here’s the final cringe-bomb:

Trump: “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

Yet somehow 53% of white women who would get on social media and TV and talk about how disgusted they are with sexual harassment voted for this fool. Even if he was using a “joking” tone, you know he would 1000% be down for Sarah to go to North Korean and do somethin’ strange for a lil’ piece of geo-political change.

SMH.