Ladies, if you’re giving your man a hard time about his passion for “childish” video games, then this next story is for you.
If you were a child of a certain era then you remember the pandemonium that broke out in households all across the world with the Nintendo Entertainment System hit toy store shelves back in 1983. It seemed that almost overnight that the Mario Bros, Mario and Luigi, were the biggest phenomenon of all time, and even to this day they remain one of the most indelible symbols of not just video games but of pop culture at large. They’re kind of a big f***ing deal.
We say all that to say if merchandise bearing the brothers’ faces can go for a pretty penny and if the merchandise is pricey then just imagine how much someone would pay to have an OG copy of the game that change gaming forever. You won’t have to imagine for long because a new report in CNN Business has the exact figure of what that game is worth in 2021. According to the article, an unnamed buyer scooped up the classic cartridge from Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas for the Super Mushroom price of $660,000 this past Friday.
Get this. The original owner bought it as a Christmas gift almost 35 years ago back in 1986. Somehow, even during that era of insane Nintendo hype, he never gave it out.
“It stayed in the bottom of my office desk this whole time since the day I bought it,” said the unidentified seller in the release. “I never thought anything about it.”
