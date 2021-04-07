Bossip Video

In case you missed it, Mimi Faust and Ty Young are not going to make it down the aisle because they quietly called off their engagement. Last summer, the two ladies announced that they would be getting married after several years of companionship.

Unfortunately now, less than a year after Ty put a ring on Mimi’s finger, the ex-basketball player is already dating someone new. Gossip outlet Gossip of the City recently shared images of Young with who looks to be like a new lover (at least for right now). GOTC reported that Mimi and Ty quietly ended things shortly after their engagement and that Ty’s new girlfriend’s name is Erica.

This news was a surprise to fans, but apparently, not for Mimi who commented under Gossip of the City’s initial post, writing:

“I wish them well…I hope they make each other happy. @Tyyoung11 deserves it…”

Good for Mimi for being so positive. It’s been a rocky relationship road full of disappointment in the past from longtime boyfriend and baby daddy, Stevie J, and their messy love triangle with Joseline Hernandez to things not ending well with Nikko London. Now Ty and Mimi have thrown in the towel, but life goes on!

Mimi and Ty began dating in 2016 shortly after the Love & Hip Hop star’s infamous sex tape with Nikko London. However, Mimi told fans back then that she wanted to keep her relationship with the former NBA baller private because of the way reality TV fueled some of the drama from her past situation-ships with both Stevie J and Nikko.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Mimi explained during an interview with VH1. “We’re trying to manage what we have. If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”

Ty did appear on Love & Hip Hop for a few episodes, but Faust was adamant about not making a scene of their relationship for the sake of cameras.

The couple seemed very happy together for a while but sadly seems as though that fun has come to an end.

Did YOU see this breakup coming?