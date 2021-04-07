Bossip Video

A Kanye West documentary is heading to Netflix that has been 21 years in the making and will focus on the life and times of the Chicago native.

Kanye West has been one of the most polarizing figures not just in hip-hop, but in the world. If you wanted to cover the life of someone like Kanye, a 2 or 3-hour project simply wouldn’t be enough–You would have to do something like a docuseries broken up into multiple parts because of all the accomplishments West has had since he came into entertainment. From making beats for Jay-Z to becoming a billionaire with his Yeezy brand, the story is a special one and should be told a certain way. According to Variety, that’s exactly what’s coming to Netflix.

Billboard, which first reported the news, cites sources putting the price tag at Netflix at $30 million, though a person familiar with the matter tells Variety that that is not an accurate figure. The series is said to include never-before-seen footage of West, and will cover his career in music and fashion, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother, Donda West. The multi-part docuseries, which does not yet have a title, hails from music video producing duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie & Chike, who directed and produced West’s 2004 music video “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire.”

The documentary will release this year, though there’s no word on how many parts will be in the series. Codie and Chike are original members of Kanye’s circle, so the footage they have is extremely rare and has never been seen before. Love or hate Kanye, the documentary will be worth a watch.