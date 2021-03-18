Bossip Video

Kanye West reportedly has a net worth of $6.6 Billion, making him the richest Black man in the United States.

Kanye West has been keeping to himself since his presidential bid in 2020, which was a wild ride for everyone leading up to the election. While many claim West was running to steal Black votes from Biden, in reality, Kanye already told us he wanted to run years ago.

While prepping to make a run in politics, Kanye’s businesses were still performing at an all-time high. In April of 2020, Forbes officially declared Kanye a billionaire. This is an accomplishment where regardless if you love him or hate him, you were still front-row for the historic come-up. Five short years ago, Kanye was publicly telling us he was $53 million dollars in debt after chasing his dreams and trying to accomplish his goals. According to Hypebeast, his efforts have paid off in a huge way, as Kanye has officially become the wealthiest Black man in United States history.

Since West remains the sole owner of the Yeezy company, much of his personal net worth is attributed to his recent business decisions and the $1.7 billion USD that he pockets from additional assets, including his significant investment into his soon-to-be ex-wife’s Skims label. An unaudited balance sheet of West’s finances has also revealed that West has $122 million USD in cash and stock, while his entire music catalog is worth $110.5 million USD. The Yeezy brand has seen a large boom despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. West’s sneaker sales at adidas (XETRA:ADS.DE +0.70%) have seen an uptick of 31 percent from last year, bringing in $1.7 billion USD in annual revenue. By the end of 2021, the Yeezy designer is expected to rake in $150 million USD from its Gap partnership.

When Kanye was ranting about Nike limiting his creativity and marginalizing him until his moment is up, many shrugged it off as him being upset he isn’t getting his way. Now, we can look back at those rants in a different light and gain inspiration from the fact that throughout all his antics and setbacks, he still made that happen and carved his place into the history of multiple industries. The history books will leave future generations wondering how did all of this really happen in a five-year span.