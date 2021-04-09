Bossip Video

Lamar Odom is letting fans in on an awkward encounter that took place between two “alpha-males”: Kobe Bryant and Master P.

In a new Vlad TV interview, the former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls a time when he had to stop Master P and Kobe Bryant from escalating an argument into something more serious. Odom explains that as a member of the Lakers franchise, you never know who could show up to practice. But one day, when the No Limit founder came to visit, Bryant wasn’t as welcoming as the rest of the team.

“The aura, the timing, the energy of it—Bean really just wasn’t feeling it,” Odom revealed during the conversation around 3 minutes into the clip. “So you got to understand, these are two alpha males. … It was just awkward. So, I’m from the street, right? So, I can peep it. So, I just deaded it. But, it was awkward.” https://youtu.be/j-DiBucPiPI

While Odom didn’t go into detail about why Kobe was upset over Master P’s presence, the rapper confirmed that a tense encounter with the late Lakers legend took place during a recent appearance on The Red Pill With Van Lathan podcast.

“I almost got into it with Kobe before,” the rapper and entreprenaur explained. “At the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.” P continued, “You know how Kobe is. The Lakers is his facility. So, it was just one of those things. That’s his place, which it was.” Master P was also mum about what sparked the heated encounter.