Bossip Video

Master P is calling on his fellow members of the hip-hop community to check on their loved ones before something horrible happens.

Hip-hop legend DMX has been in the hospital since last week, which comes following a heart attack reportedly triggered by a drug overdose. Now, Master P is speaking out about how he thinks this whole thing could have been prevented.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, Master P suggested that the lack of support the New York native has received throughout his struggles with substance abuse shows just how much change is needed in the music industry.

“DMX is an icon, and I just hate that we have to wait till something happens to one of these guys, or to one of us, before everybody really starts saying how much they care, and they love you,” he explained. “I mean, we gotta figure out how to prevent that. … Drugs done killed a lot of our great ones, and sent a lot of ’em to prison, and I’m praying for DMX and his family. And I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive, imagine all the stuff we could’ve prevented for DMX, to help him.”

He went on to compare the music industry to the NBA, pointing out that there’s no union to protect artists.

“I feel like hip-hop need some type of union,” he continued. “The NBA have it. What happens when a guy fall off? After he done sold millions of millions of records—even a female—what happens? … Think about it, the NBA, when they done, they go to SportsCenter, they can sit around—where do hip-hop go? Go back to the hood.”

Master P isn’t the only figure in hip-hop to send a message about unity following DMX’s hospitalization. Following the news of his apparent overdose, Funkmaster Flex lashed out at people in the industry who didn’t do enough to help the rapper throughout the tough times.

“If he gets past this, I want to ask everyone that posted. … ‘Okay, are you going to go to his house now if he’s better and give him some advice?’” he asked in a video.

Check out Master P’s comments on the matter down below: