A groundbreaking model turned reality star on BET’s “Baldwin Hills” has unfortunately passed away.

Multiple outlets and family friends have confirmed that Gerren Taylor passed away Sunday at just 30-years-old, reportedly in her sleep. So far a cause of death has not been confirmed but TheShadeRoom reports that the star had various health conditions including lupus and was undergoing dialysis treatments.

She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, Miyoko.

Gerren whose real name is Ashley Taylor Gerren was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and made history by becoming the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of LA Models. She also appeared in the 2007 documentary “America Is Beautiful.”

The L.A. Times previously profiled Gerren and noted that she had dreams of starting a denim line for women of all shapes and sizes, and a self-esteem camp for girls, similar to the one run by Tyra Banks.

“Taylor — like most women — wants to rise above the fantasy, even as she keeps it alive. “I still haven’t given it up for good,” she says. “It’s still fun for me. But if I ever do another runway show, I’m going to be walking for the empowerment of women, not just walking on a stage.”

Gerren is being memorialized on social media by fans and friends who are mourning her passing. BET tributed the star on Instagram.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed. BET family is FOREVER ❤️🕊 ,” wrote the network.

One of Gerren’s friends Misster Ray of “College Hill” fame reflected on his friend/ BET colleague’s passing.

“Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully,” wrote Ray. “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill ❤️ I was sneaking her into parties with me.”

R.I.P Gerren Taylor.