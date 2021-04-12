Bossip Video

Police were really on their bull$#!t this weekend.

**UPDATE**

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police have released the body camera video of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. In the video, you’ll hear a still-yet-to-be-identified female officer say, “Holy s#!t, I shot him.” According to DailyMail, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon says that the officer thought she grabbed her taser and not her service weapon. Seems damn near impossible to mistake a taser for a pistol One, because of the grip, and two, because a taser is yellow…as hell.

Here is the video. It is graphic and unedited. It is not bloody but can cause great distress. Please do not watch if you fear for your mental health.





Play



Chief Gannon is describing this as an “accidental discharge”. He and the killer cop should be fired.

**END UPDATE**

A yet-to-be-named police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror according to an article in the NY Times. During the stop, officers determined that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. Reports state that Wright got back in his car in an attempt to resist arrest and was promptly shot by the officer. He drove for several blocks with the gunshot wound before he crashed into another vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

Daunte’s heartbroken mother and family spoke to the media following the incident and you can tell that she is feeling immense pain not only because of the loss of her child but because she gave him the air fresheners that police clearly believe was worth killing him over.

“He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror,” she said. Ms. Wright added that her son had been driving with his girlfriend when he was shot. The police said a woman in the car had been hurt in the crash but that her injuries were not life-threatening.

https://twitter.com/itsnotfunny/status/1381413923191152640

As you might imagine, when the news broke, the community was saddened and brimming with anger. For the past two weeks, the people of Brooklyn Center (just 15 minutes away from Minneapolis) have been watching the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd. Prior to that heinous killing, they watched a legally armed and fully-cooperative Philando Castile be gunned down by a porky police officer. Not to mention all the other Black folks that they’ve watched be slaughtered over meaningless “infractions.” They are tired and so are we. People immediately began to fill the streets in protest and per usual, the police response to the protest was heavy-handed and escalatory.





Play



Police officers were sent to quell the public’s righteous indignation over Daunte’s killing by firing rubber bullets and chemical agents at people who were making their voices heard. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the incident via Twitter.

Whatever the f**k that means.

Despite whatever efforts the police tried to employ, the community would NOT be silenced.

Rest in peace to Daunte Wright. Prayers up for his grieving family. Hell and damnation to the cop who killed him and all the other cops around the world who do s#!t like this to unarmed Black folks.