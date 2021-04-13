Bossip Video

Can Usher right his counterfeit wrongs?

R&B icon Usher Raymond plans to “make things right” after upsetting hardworking exotic dancers by throwing fake cash. The Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club owner in Vegas spoke out about the scandal that had the “Burn” singer trending on social media last night and stated that Usher wants to redeem himself.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports club owner Peter Feinstein said Usher plans to return to his establishment to undo some of the chaos caused by him throwing fake money on dancers at his nightclub over the weekend. Usher plans to “make things right” ahead of his Vegas residency, which begins July 16th, but he didn’t specify how.

“I thought it was a joke when I first heard about it, I guess part of his entourage came in with a briefcase full of these ‘Ushbucks’ and they were passing them around,” shared the Feinstein. “Now I’m getting all these calls from all these different news outlets interested in what happened.”

Reportedly the “Ush Bucks” were intended for promotional use and they were mixed in with real money being handed out to dancers all night. One dancer became so upset by the faux dollars that she took to social media to blast the singer. The entire ordeal turned into a viral joke, with people shaming Usher for seemingly “tricking” the dancers, but reps for the star denied he had any foul intentions behind the fake bucks.

Yesterday, sources from Usher’s camp did deny not tipping the dancers at all, but did admit to throwing the fake bucks on stage for promotion — we’re guessing they didn’t think that out thoroughly at all.

Do YOU think Usher will be able to right his wrongs here?